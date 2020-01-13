Biologists Have Discovered the Largest "Monster Flower" in Indonesia

Biologists have discovered one of the largest known specimens of the Rafflesia flower in Indonesia's jungles. Locals call the flower "monster flower".

The photo of the giant plant was posted by Instagram's instigators, and the text shows that its diameter is 120 centimeters. It is the largest flower ever formally registered by the West Sumatra Natural Resources Center.

Rafflesia arnoldii, commonly called the corpse lily, is a species of flowering plant in the parasitic genus Rafflesia. It is noted for producing the largest individual flower on Earth. It has a very strong and unpleasant odour of decaying flesh, earning it the nickname "corpse flower". It is widespread in the rainy equatorial forests of the Indonesian islands of Sumatra and Borneo.

The diameter of the rafflesia reaches up to 1 meter and its weight - 10 - 15 kg. Like other species of the genus, Rafflesia arnoldii is also a parasitic and predatory plant. This plant produces no leaves, stems or roots and does not have chlorophyll. There are small root formations that pierce the lianas and feed from their plant juices. In addition, rafflesia is a predator. It emits a peculiar odour that is unpleasant to large mammals but attracts insects. They fall into the hole in the middle of the flower and are digested by the juices of the plant. The colour of the flower is usually bright or dark red with many light spots.

An interesting fact is that the Rafflesia arnoldii lives only 7 - 10 days and are realy hard to find.