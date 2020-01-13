Bulgaria and Qatar Will Cooperate in the Fields of Education, Research and Technology

The Minister of Education and Science Krasimir Valchev and the Minister of Education and Higher Education of Qatar, Dr. Mohammed Abdul Wahed Ali Al Hammadi, signed an Agreement on cooperation in the field of education, research and technology between Bulgaria and Qatar. This was reported by the MES.

The agreement was initiated by the Qatari side and envisages cooperation in the fields of school and higher education, research and technology. The two countries will exchange experiences related to school management, teaching and teaching methods, curricula and assessment of student and teacher achievement. Cooperation between schools in the two countries will also be encouraged. In recent years, Bulgaria has been focusing on the development of research and innovation, said Minister Krasimir Valchev.

Enhancing the interaction between higher education institutions through their inclusion in European university networks is also encouraged. In this regard, it is possible to intensify the cooperation with bilateral agreements between our and Qatar universities, added Minister Valchev.

The document sets out opportunities for cooperation in the fields of master and doctoral programs and research. Information will be exchanged on the regulatory framework governing the academic recognition of education acquired abroad, as well as on issues related to quality assessment and accreditation in higher education. Together with Minister Krasimir Valchev in Doha were also the rectors of the Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski", the Medical and Technical University in Sofia, and the National Sports Academy. The Bulgarian delegation spoke with the Rector of the University of Qatar, with the Vice-Rector of Hamad bin Khalifa University, located in the City of Education, as well as with the deans of the faculties of public health and engineering. The City of Education also houses the campuses of eight international universities, as well as the schools and research buildings of the Qatar Foundation.

During his visit, Minister Krasimir Valchev met with Bulgarians living in Qatar and working in the fields of education, science and sports. The program also included visits to the Aspire Sports Academy and the Qatar National Library.