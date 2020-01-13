Grigor Dimitrov to Play in Bulgaria at the Sofia Open 2020

The big star of Bulgarian tennis Grigor Dimitrov returns home and will participate in the Sofia Open 2020. The fifth edition of the ATP 250 tournament in Sofia will be held from September 27 to October 4 at the Arena Armeec.

"I'm excited and very happy to play at the Sofia Open this year. The memories I have from 2017 are unforgettable. The support from all the fans was just incredible. I look forward to seeing everyone at Arena Armeec in September 2020, " Grigor Dimitrov said.

Grigor Dimitrov won the Sofia Open 2017. In 2020, Grigor Dimitrov and the Bulgarian audience will have the opportunity to experience new unforgettable emotions together at the Arena Armeec.