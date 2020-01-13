Grigor Dimitrov to Play in Bulgaria at the Sofia Open 2020

Sports | January 13, 2020, Monday // 16:53| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Grigor Dimitrov to Play in Bulgaria at the Sofia Open 2020 novinite.bg

The big star of Bulgarian tennis Grigor Dimitrov returns home and will participate in the Sofia Open 2020. The fifth edition of the ATP 250 tournament in Sofia will be held from September 27 to October 4 at the Arena Armeec.

"I'm excited and very happy to play at the Sofia Open this year. The memories I have from 2017 are unforgettable. The support from all the fans was just incredible. I look forward to seeing everyone at Arena Armeec in September 2020, " Grigor Dimitrov said.

Grigor Dimitrov won the Sofia Open 2017. In 2020, Grigor Dimitrov and the Bulgarian audience will have the opportunity to experience new unforgettable emotions together at the Arena Armeec.

 

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Grigor Dimitrov, Sofia Open 2020, tennis, Arena Armeec
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria