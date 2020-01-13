Who Will be the New Eco-Minister?
Politics | January 13, 2020, Monday // 15:34| Views: | Comments: 0
novinite.bg
Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Emil Dimitrov has been discussed as the new Minister of Environment and Water. Dimitrov was the head of the Customs Agency during the government of Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha. He is currently a VMRO deputy. The Minister of Environment and Water Neno Dimov resigned from the arrest, and Prime Minister Borissov accepted his resignation. He iwas accused of deliberate mismanagement that led to the water crisis in Pernik.
- » Bulgaria’s Environment and Water Minister, Neno Dimov Charged Deliberate Mismanagement
- » Herro Mustafa Chose a Bulgarian Rose as the Motif of her Ambassador’s Coin
- » The Minister of Environment and Water Neno Dimov Resigned
- » Ekaterina Zaharieva to Participate in the Foreign Affairs Council on the situation in Iraq and Libya
- » Bulgaria’s Consultative Council convened by President Radev with 5 Recommendations on Middle East Crisis
- » Ursula von der Leyen: The EU will Remain "Best Friends", but after Brexit, they won't be as Close as they were Before