Swiss Scientists Have Created Gold with the Properties of Plastic

Specialists at Swiss university ETH in Zurich have created 18-carat gold, which looks like plastic. It weighs about five to 10 times less than traditional 18-carat gold, TASS reported.

This invention opens up new possibilities for the watch industry.

Ordinary 18-carat gold, consisting of 3/4 gold and ¼ copper, has a density of 15 g/cm3. And the metal, created by Zurich scientists, has a density of 1.7 g/cm3. To achieve this, scientists used protein fibres and a polymer latex to form a matrix in which they embedded thin discs of gold nanocrystals. "In addition, the lightweight gold contains countless tiny air pockets invisible to the eye.", said the Zurich Research and Training Center.

The experts shared the results of their research in the article. "An 18-carat gold nugget made of plastic", ETH lab head Raffaele Mezzenga told reporters.