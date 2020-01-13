Divers Removed 21 Electric Scooters from Thessaloniki Offshore
www.pixabay.com
Divers removed 21 electric scooters from Thessaloniki offshore, FOCUS News Agency reported. In addition to the scooters, two engines, bicycles and suitcases were found at the bottom of the sea.
It is stated that this is the second part of the Thessaloniki Municipality's action for cleaning the sea. About 50 electrical scooters collected from the sea during the first phase of the project.
