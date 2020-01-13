Over 70 000 South Korean Drivers over the Age of 65 Have Returned their Driver's Licenses

Seventy-three thousand South Korean drivers over the age of 65 have returned their driver's licenses to avoid road accidents, TASS reports.

Middle-aged people in the Republic of Korea have followed the government's call for reducing road vehicles and limiting road accidents caused by older drivers. Each pensioner who returs his or her driving license is paid about $ 87 a month in compensation for using public transportation.

In South Korea, the elderly are regularly urged not to get behind the wheel. The motives are that over the years their eyesight, hearing and speed of response dull. Older people on the road pose an increased threat to themselves and to other road users.

According to statistics, the elderly population in the Republic of Korea is 14.5 percent, but it is responsible for 44.5 percent of the car crashes in the country.

