The Severe Weather in Afghanistan and Pakistan Killed at least 43 People
Snowfall, rain and floods in parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan have killed 43 people, the Associated Press reported.
25 people died in Pakistan. The biggest material damage is in the southwestern province of Balochistan. The Regional Civil Protection Service has reported that 14 people have died in the province in the last 24 hours. Most of the casualties were caused by collapsed roofs of houses. Many highways are also closed due to the heavy snowfall.
At least 18 people have been killed in Afghanistan, including women and children, local authorities in Kandahar, Herat and Helmand have reported. Many roads are closed due to the snowfall and avalanche danger. The temperature in the capital Kabul is minus 15 degrees Celsius.
