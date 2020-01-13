State of Emergency Declared in the Philippines

A state of emergency was declared today in the province of Batangas in the Philippines after the eruption of the Taal volcano, RIA Novosti reported.

Due to the danger of eruption, authorities began evacuating three settlements in Batangas province with a population of more than 80,000 people.

Manila International Airport was also closed.

The Philippines Civil Aviation Authority recommended that aircraft avoid airspace near the volcano.

