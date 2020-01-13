Michael Bloomberg: I’m Spending all my Money to Get Rid of Trump

World | January 13, 2020, Monday // 12:46| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Michael Bloomberg: I’m Spending all my Money to Get Rid of Trump YouTube/FaceTheNation

Democratic presidential candidate billionaire Michael Bloomberg said in an interview with Reuters that he was spending his money to get rid of current US leader Donald Trump.

"Number one priority is to get rid of Donald Trump. I’m spending all my money to get rid of Trump." he said.

Bloomberg entered the Democratic race in November and, according to media reports, has spent more than $ 200 million on television ads. The billionaire is one of Trump's most active opponents.

The US presidential election will be held on November 3, 2020.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Michael Bloomberg, Donald Trump, money, US, elections
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria