Michael Bloomberg: I’m Spending all my Money to Get Rid of Trump
Democratic presidential candidate billionaire Michael Bloomberg said in an interview with Reuters that he was spending his money to get rid of current US leader Donald Trump.
"Number one priority is to get rid of Donald Trump. I’m spending all my money to get rid of Trump." he said.
Bloomberg entered the Democratic race in November and, according to media reports, has spent more than $ 200 million on television ads. The billionaire is one of Trump's most active opponents.
The US presidential election will be held on November 3, 2020.
