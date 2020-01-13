Elevated Levels of Fine Particulate Matter in Sofia (MAP)
Elevated levels of fine particulate matter in the air in Sofia.
According to the map, published and provided by Аirsofia.info, the air is polluted in almost the entire city:
The most polluted air is in the neighborhoods: Hadzhi Dimitar, Orlandovtsi, Hristo Smirnenski, Poduyane and Levski.
