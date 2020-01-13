Varna Region: More than 40,000 Pigs will be Put Down due to ASF
www.pixabay.com
More than 40,000 pigs will be put down in Varna, the reason African swine fever case.
A few days ago, new cases of ASF were registered in the village of Brestak.
The pig farm is one of the largest in the area. It employs about 130 people.
After the new case of the ASF, authorities banned the transportation of animals.
