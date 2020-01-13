Red-Hot Lava Gushed out of a Philippine Volcano - Thousands of People were Evacuated (PHOTO)

A volcano near the Philippine capital Manila erupted today, DPA reported.

About 45,000 people have already been evacuated due to the heavy smoke and in surrounding cities.

Taal volcano is located 66 kilometers south of Manila. Red-hot lava gushed out of a Philippine volcano Monday after a sudden eruption of ash and steam.

At least 75 volcanic earthquakes were recorded during the night. Suddenly, the volcano erupted blasting steam, ash and pebbles up to 10 to 15 kilometers (6 to 9 miles) into the sky, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. The lava spurting from the volcano’s vents Monday was falling into the lake surrounding the crater, AP reported.

Authorities warn that a "dangerous eruption" is still possible in the next hours or days. This may require at least 200,000 locals to be evacuated.

The Philippine's main airport was closed due to the ashes. More than 500 domestic and international flights have been canceled, AP reported. Flights were partially resumed today, airport officials said on Thursday.

Taal is the second most active volcano in the Philippines. It has erupted 33 times since 1572, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

Taal's last major eruption was in October 1977, and the deadliest was in 1911, when more than 1,300 people died.