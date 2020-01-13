Today is the Day of Bulgarian Cinema

On January 13, the Bulgarian film community celebrates its professional holiday. On this day in 1915, the first Bulgarian feature film "Balgaran is Gallant" was screened, so it is celebrated as a Day of Bulgarian Cinema.

The date has been approved since 2005, at the initiative of the National Film Center, for a professional holiday of the Bulgarian film community.

In 2017, the Strategy for the Development of Sofia - Creative City of Cinema 2017-2027 was adopted. The vision is to consolidate the city as Europe's leading hub for the film industry.

The celebration of the Bulgarian Cinema Day is part of the Calendar of Cultural Events of Sofia Municipality.