Weather Forecast: Fog in Some Places, Maximum Temperatures between 4C and 9C

It will be mostly sunny today, with low clouds or fog in lowland areas and along the Danube.

In most areas it will be fairly calm, with light to moderate southwest wind in eastern Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures mostly between 4C and 9C, lower in areas with persistent fog. Atmospheric pressure will drop slightly, but will stay higher than the average for the month.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.