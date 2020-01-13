Weather Forecast: Fog in Some Places, Maximum Temperatures between 4C and 9C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 13, 2020, Monday // 11:28| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Weather Forecast: Fog in Some Places, Maximum Temperatures between 4C and 9C www.pixabay.com

It will be mostly sunny today, with low clouds or fog in lowland areas and along the Danube.

In most areas it will be fairly calm, with light to moderate southwest wind in eastern Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures mostly between 4C and 9C, lower in areas with persistent fog. Atmospheric pressure will drop slightly, but will stay higher than the average for the month.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), Weather forecast
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria