More than 13,000 People Evacuated from Dortmund due to World War II Bombs

World | January 12, 2020, Sunday // 12:38| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: More than 13,000 People Evacuated from Dortmund due to World War II Bombs www.pixabay.com

More than 13,000 people were evacuated from the city of Dortmund, North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany, MIA reports. Evacuation is required because of old bombs found near residential buildings.

The bombs are believed to be from World War II and were dropped by Allied forces during the war. Citizens were ordered to leave their homes early this morning.

The bombs, some of which are located about 500 meters from residential buildings, will be removed and neutralized in the late afternoon.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Dortmund, evacuation, World War II, bombs
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria