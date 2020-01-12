More than 13,000 People Evacuated from Dortmund due to World War II Bombs

More than 13,000 people were evacuated from the city of Dortmund, North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany, MIA reports. Evacuation is required because of old bombs found near residential buildings.

The bombs are believed to be from World War II and were dropped by Allied forces during the war. Citizens were ordered to leave their homes early this morning.

The bombs, some of which are located about 500 meters from residential buildings, will be removed and neutralized in the late afternoon.