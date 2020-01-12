More than 10 Saudi Servicemen to be Expelled from US Training Following Shooting by Compatriot in Florida

US authorities plan to expell more than 10 Saudi Arabian military personnel who are being trained in the United States after the shooting of their compatriot  in the state of Florida, CNN reported yesterday.

On December 6, at the Pensacola Air Force Base in Florida, Saudi military Mohammed al-Shamrani opened fire, killing three people and injuring eight. He was in the US for training as a pilot under the guidance of US instructors. Shamrani was shot dead by law enforcement officers who arrived at the scene.

FBI investigated the shooting as a potential terror attack, and the Pentagon initiated a review of all Saudi military trainees in the country, numbering around 850 students, CNN reported.

According to CNN sources, some of the students are said to have connections to extremist movements and will be expelled.

However, none of them has been accused of helping Shamrani.

