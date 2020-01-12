Snowstorm Rages in the US, at least 3 People were Killed

At least three people were killed in a snowstorm in Alabama, the National Weather Service's local office said in a tweet.

Previously, three people died in Louisiana and one in Texas. The snowstorm is raging for a second day.

"We have now confirmed 3 fatalities near Carrollton in Pickens County" the weather service said and warned the people to take the warnings seriously.

In addition, it was reported that "the winter storm is headed to Chicago and this weekend may cover the city and its suburbs with heavy hail and snow," ABC reports.

The storm that rages across seven states between Texas and Michigan has led to the cancellation of nearly a thousand flights. According to Reuters, over the past two days, thousands of households have been left without power due to the bad weather.