US is against the Second Line of the TurkStream Gas Pipeline

"The USA is against the second line of the Turk Stream gas pipeline intended for gas supplies to Southeast Europe via Bulgaria, because our country views it as geostrategic project of Russia", the United States Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale said in an interview for the Bulgarian National Radio.

"Moscow uses its energy sources as a political tool to exert influence and divide Europe. Nord Stream 2 and the second pipe of Turk Stream are a problem, because they do not ensure energy diversification for Europe, David Hale points out. The USA will continue to support Bulgaria modernize its armed forces, build a 5G communication network protected from manipulation and strengthen rule of law", David Hale further said.