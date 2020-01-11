The European Parliament is Ready to Approve the Brexit Deal

MEPs confirmed to Horizon the European Parliament's readiness to approve the Brexit Agreement on January 29th. This is expected to happen at a parliament session in Brussels.

The deal was approved by the British Parliament yesterday.

Next week, the European Parliament is likely to adopt a resolution in plenary in Strasbourg, which expresses concern about the protection of citizens' rights after the UK leaves the Union.

MEPs will demand full implementation of the agreement reached, so that citizens' rights are truly protected.

Under the terms of the agreement, Britain is due to leave the EU on January 31st.

