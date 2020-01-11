A Child Opened Shooting at a School in Mexico

A 12-year-old boy opened shooting at Cervantes College in the city of Torreón, north of Mexico City. Authorities have confirmed the death of the teacher and the attacker himself. Six people were injured, RIA Novosti reported.

Five students and one teacher have been admitted to a hospital, two people are in critical condition.

According to media reports the 12-year-old boy was armed with two guns — and possibly inspired by a violent video game. His father didn't know where he had taken the guns. The boy lived with his grandmother.

Authorities have ruled out the possibility of the child being bullied at school. According to eyewitnesses, the student apparently opened fire with both weapons after he failed to return from the bathroom after 15 minutes and his teacher went to look for him, according to Riquelme.