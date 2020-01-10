Bomb Blast at Quetta Mosque Killed at least 12 People

A bomb exploded at a mosque in the Pakistani city of Quetta during a prayer Friday night, Turkish daily Sabah reported on Thursday. A senior police officer and at least 11 others have been killed, police said. Another 11 people were injured.

The target of the attack was likely to have been the killed police officer, but authorities will investigate the case.

According to hospital officials, the death toll may increase as some of the injured are in critical condition.

No one has yet taken responsibility for the case.

The attack came just days after a bomb was detonated near the town of Quetta, targeting paramilitary forces. 

 

