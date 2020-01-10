US Refuses to Discuss the Withdrawal of its Troops from Iraq
World | January 10, 2020, Friday // 21:43| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The United States is not discussing the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq, France press and Reuters reported.
Agencies cited a statement today by US Department of State spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus.
“At this time, any delegation sent to Iraq would be dedicated to discussing how to best recommit to our strategic partnership — not to discuss troop withdrawal, but our right, appropriate force posture in the Middle East,” State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said.
- » US is against the Second Line of the TurkStream Gas Pipeline
- » There are Over 200 Million Registered Motor Vehicles in China
- » The European Parliament is Ready to Approve the Brexit Deal
- » EU Households Spend over €1.1 Trillion on Transport
- » Almost a Third of Tibetans already Live in Cities
- » The US Senate to Provide $ 3.3 Billion in Annual Aid to Israel