US Refuses to Discuss the Withdrawal of its Troops from Iraq

January 10, 2020
The United States is not discussing the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq, France press and Reuters reported.

Agencies cited a statement today by US Department of State spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus.

“At this time, any delegation sent to Iraq would be dedicated to discussing how to best recommit to our strategic partnership — not to discuss troop withdrawal, but our right, appropriate force posture in the Middle East,” State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said.

