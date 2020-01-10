Life Expectancy in Bulgaria - The Lowest in the EU

The average life expectancy in Bulgaria remains the lowest among EU countries, according to a new annual report from the European Commission on Community Health which was presented today.

The average life expectancy in Bulgaria has increased from 72 years in 2000 to 75 in 2017, but it is still the lowest in the European Union.

What are the most common causes of death, according to an expert at the European Observatory on Health Systems and Policies:

"When we talk about average life expectancy, the most common causes of premature mortality in Bulgaria are cardiovascular and cancer diseases. The incidence of infectious diseases such as tuberculosis also continues to be disturbing. "

According to the report, smoking in Bulgaria is the highest in the EU, and it is also widespread among adolescents.