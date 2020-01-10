Almost a Third of Tibetans already Live in Cities
Urbanization in China's Tibet Autonomous Region has reached 32%, with more than 1.07 million people living in cities, according to data from the Regional Bureau of Housing, Urban and Rural Development.
The bureau also reports that the regional government has earmarked 8.6 billion yuan ($ 1.3 million) for the construction of 26 cities and to attract foreign investment and public capital in urban development.
A representative of the bureau stressed that priority would be given to improving public service infrastructure and facilities while supporting the "evening economy" in the capital of Lhasa.
