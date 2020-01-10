Almost a Third of Tibetans already Live in Cities

World | January 10, 2020, Friday // 15:16| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Almost a Third of Tibetans already Live in Cities www.pixabay.com

Urbanization in China's Tibet Autonomous Region has reached 32%, with more than 1.07 million people living in cities, according to data from the Regional Bureau of Housing, Urban and Rural Development.

The bureau also reports that the regional government has earmarked 8.6 billion yuan ($ 1.3 million) for the construction of 26 cities and to attract foreign investment and public capital in urban development.

A representative of the bureau stressed that priority would be given to improving public service infrastructure and facilities while supporting the "evening economy" in the capital of Lhasa.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Tibet, cities, Lhasa
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria