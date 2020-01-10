The Tax Campaign in Bulgaria Begins

The new tax campaign begins today and runs until April 30.

Individuals and companies will be able to submit their income declarations in 2019 both electronically and on site in the relevant National Revenue Agency territorial directorates.

Those who have received incomes other than their salaries, such as fees or rents, are also required to declare these incomes.

The agency reminds citizens that in order to receive a 5% discount on the surcharge, they have to submit their declarations by 31 March.

For the first year, the fill in of the declarations will now be avoidable. Those who have a Personal Identification Code (PIC) from the NRA will receive a pre-filled declaration in which they will be able to make changes.

Please note that rhis service will be available in March.