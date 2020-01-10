Mariya Gabriel Won the Global Visionary Award for Women in Business (PHOTO)

"It is an honor for me to be a winner of the Global Visionary Award for Women in Business Central USA-Central Europe. Increasing the visibility of women's talent and increasing their participation in the digital economy would lead to economic growth, including improving the social outlook." This was written by the Bulgarian Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth Mariya Gabriel in Facebook.

"I accept the award in recognition of my work in this direction, but also as a symbol that the issue of women in science and technology is high on Europe's political priorities. I dedicate the award to all successful women in the technology sector, to those who dare to take the path of technology, but also to those who hesitate to serve it as an impetus. Against the background of rapidly changing technological developments, the demographic decline and the shortage of ICT professionals in the labor market, women's contribution may be irreplaceable with a setting for responding to these challenges, "she added.