Free Buffer Parking for Sofia Residents due to the Air Pollution

January 10, 2020, Friday
Bulgaria: Free Buffer Parking for Sofia Residents due to the Air Pollution

Today, Sofia Municipality has announced it is introducing free buffer parking spaces for everyone who decides to use public transport instead of their vehicles, said the municipality press office. The measure is being taken in reference the expected increase in fine particulate matter levels

The free parking spaces are located along the metro lines on Tsarigradsko Shose Blvd, Cherni Vrah Blvd, Lomsko Shose Blvd, Alexander Malinov Blvd and Dragan Tsankov Blvd.

The municipality is urging drivers not to use their cars, if possible, and those who use solid fuel to switch to alternative heating.

