Japan Wants Interpol to Issue a "Red Notice" for Carlos Ghosn Wife

January 10, 2020, Friday
Japanese investigators have sent a request to Interpol to include the wife of the former Nissan carmaker boss Carlos Ghosn on the international wanted list, the agency said.

Japan is seeking an Interpol “Red Notice” for Carole Ghosn, the wife of Carlos Ghosn, the latest move by the country to put pressure on the former auto executive after his surprise escape from trial, Bloomberg reported.

Earlier, the Tokyo prosecutor's office issued an arrest warrant on suspicion that she presented false evidence in April 2019.

She left Japan in April last year and is now with her husband in Lebanon.

 

