Japan Wants Interpol to Issue a "Red Notice" for Carlos Ghosn Wife
Japanese investigators have sent a request to Interpol to include the wife of the former Nissan carmaker boss Carlos Ghosn on the international wanted list, the agency said.
Japan is seeking an Interpol “Red Notice” for Carole Ghosn, the wife of Carlos Ghosn, the latest move by the country to put pressure on the former auto executive after his surprise escape from trial, Bloomberg reported.
Earlier, the Tokyo prosecutor's office issued an arrest warrant on suspicion that she presented false evidence in April 2019.
She left Japan in April last year and is now with her husband in Lebanon.
- » The US Senate to Provide $ 3.3 Billion in Annual Aid to Israel
- » Elizabeth II is Seeking an Urgent Solution to the Crisis in the Royal Family
- » The Legal Affairs Committee Confirms Negotiations on New EU Collective Redress Rules
- » Ankara and Berlin Negotiate to Establish Turkish Schools in Germany
- » An Aircraft from the United States to Israel Made and Emergency Landing in Canada
- » Australia Closes Several Embassies due to the “Extremely Harmful Air Pollution”