After a Meeting with PM Boyko Borissov: Bulgarian Carriers won't Protest on January 13th

The government will satisfy the demands of the carriers and the TOLL system will start with lower tariffs. Only the motorways and first-class roads will be covered by the TOLL system, and the second-class roads will be toll-free.

This became clear after a meeting of the protesting carriers with Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, which lasted 3 hours.

Carriers have announced that the planned protest on January 13 is postponed after these arrangements have been reached.

The electronic system for collection of distance-based road charges – toll, will be put into commercial operation on 1 March 2020. The agreement between the government and the protesters is as follows:

For the first 3 monts BGTOLL will collect the tariffs offered by the carriers, which are lower than those accepted. A new meeting will be held after the 3-month trial period to analyze whether sufficient revenue is generated from these tariffs. If this is not the case, new prices will be negotiated.

The government expects 450 million revenue from the TOLL System for 2020, and according to carriers, this will also be achieved through their tariffs.

On Monday, there would be more specifics about the new tariffs offered by the carriers when they are released for public discussion, explained Petya Avramova.