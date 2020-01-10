An Aircraft from the United States to Israel Made and Emergency Landing in Canada

A plane by Israeli airline El Al, flying from the United States to Israel, made an emergency landing at an airport in Canada due to smoke in the engine, passengers were not injured, RIA Novosti reported.

According to the airline, the plane landed at the airport in the Canadian city of Halifax.

"Flight LY26 made an emergency landing due to smoke in one of the engines. All passengers are fine." the airline said.

The airline is currently seeking a solution to this situation.

