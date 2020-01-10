Three Earthquakes Registered in Romania for the past Hours

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 10, 2020, Friday // 11:54| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Three Earthquakes Registered in Romania for the past Hours www.pixaby.com

Three earthquakes were reported in Romania last night, according to BTA, Gandul daily.

The first 2.4 magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 km at 00.01 Romanian (and Bulgarian) time in the city of Brasov. 

The second 3 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 00.04 in Vrancea at a depth of 141 km. The closest cities to its epicenter are Brasov, Ploiesti, Bacau, Galaţi and Braila.

The third earthquake was registered at 05.13 also in Vrancea. The depth of the earthquake was 100 km and the magnitude was 2.8. The quake struck near the cities of Brasov, Bacau, Ploiesti, Galaţi and Braila, writes Gandul.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: earthquakes, Romania, magnitude
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria