Three Earthquakes Registered in Romania for the past Hours

Three earthquakes were reported in Romania last night, according to BTA, Gandul daily.

The first 2.4 magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 km at 00.01 Romanian (and Bulgarian) time in the city of Brasov.

The second 3 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 00.04 in Vrancea at a depth of 141 km. The closest cities to its epicenter are Brasov, Ploiesti, Bacau, Galaţi and Braila.

The third earthquake was registered at 05.13 also in Vrancea. The depth of the earthquake was 100 km and the magnitude was 2.8. The quake struck near the cities of Brasov, Bacau, Ploiesti, Galaţi and Braila, writes Gandul.