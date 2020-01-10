Ekaterina Zaharieva to Participate in the Foreign Affairs Council on the situation in Iraq and Libya

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva will participate today in Brussels at the Foreign Affairs Council, called extraordinary because of the escalation of tensions in Iraq and Libya. This was reported by the MFA.

The foreign ministers of the European Union will exchange views and information on the current situation in Iraq and the possibilities for de-escalation of tensions in the region, accumulated in recent days. They will be briefed on the situation with Iraq and Iran by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

During the discussion chaired by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borell, ministers will focus on including the support options the EU can provide to Iraq, as well as the need to maintain the Global Coalition to fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

Ministers will send a strong united message about the need to reduce tensions and find a political solution to the situation. EU member states, including Bulgaria, have already called for maximum de-escalation of tensions in Iraq.

The foreign ministers are also expected to discuss the situation of the Joint and Comprehensive Plan of Action for the Iranian Nuclear Program and to voice a united and strong call for its compliance.