Elevated Levels of Fine Particulate Matter in the Air in Sofia (PHOTO)
January 10, 2020, Friday
www.pixabay.com
Elevated levels of fine particulate matter in the air in Sofia. According to the map, published and provided by Аirsofia.info, the air is polluted in almost the entire city, except for a few areas near Vitosha.
Due to the increased levels of fine particulate matter, parking spaces near metro stations will be free of charge throughout the day.
