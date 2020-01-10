Mostly Sunny Today. The Temperatures will Continue to Rise

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 10, 2020, Friday // 10:58| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny Today. The Temperatures will Continue to Rise www.pixabay.com

It will be mostly sunny today. There will be light wind from west-southwest.

The temperatures will rise further, reaching maximums between 6C and 11C. Atmospheric pressure will drop, but will remain slightly higher than the average for the month.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast. 

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Weather forecast, sunny, NIMH
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria