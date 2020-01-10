Mostly Sunny Today. The Temperatures will Continue to Rise
Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 10, 2020, Friday // 10:58| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
It will be mostly sunny today. There will be light wind from west-southwest.
The temperatures will rise further, reaching maximums between 6C and 11C. Atmospheric pressure will drop, but will remain slightly higher than the average for the month.
This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.
- » Three Earthquakes Registered in Romania for the past Hours
- » Elevated Levels of Fine Particulate Matter in the Air in Sofia (PHOTO)
- » Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny with a Rise in Daily Temperatures
- » Fires in Australia have Killed at least One Billion Animals
- » 2019 - The Second Warmest Year ever Recorded
- » Two Earthquakes Shook Iran