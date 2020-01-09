Three Presidents and a Prime Minister Launched TurkStream

A ceremony in Istanbul marked the launch of the TurkStream gas pipeline, attended by Russian and Turkish presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as well as Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

The TurkStream pipeline will provide Europe's energy security, President Putin said, adding that Russia is the main gas supplier for Turkey and the two countries will continue to develop their cooperation not only in energy but also in other areas. Erdogan said the name of "TurkStream" was given by "his dear friend Putin".

Russia-Turkey interaction is developing in almost all areas, despite the involvement of a number of international actors, the Kremlin's master said.

"The successful implementation of the large-scale joint project for the construction of the Trans-Black Sea gas pipeline clearly shows that the Russian-Turkish strategic partnership is delivering significant, tangible results," Putin said. "Russia-Turkey interaction is constantly evolving in almost all areas. Despite the difficult situation in the world and the efforts of many international players to prevent the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries, the work continues, ”he said.

"Turkey and Russia set an example for co-operation and will continue to sign their joint projects, and we see Europe's great interest in the project. Thanks to its investments in recent years, Turkey will become an energy hub in the region.", he added.

In 2019, Moscow delivered about 24 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey.

Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak and Gazprom Chairman Alexey Miller also took part in the ceremony. Turkish Minister Fatih Dönmez and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic also attended the ceremony.

"We showed everyone that nothing could stand up to political will. The project was completed much earlier than planned. We are proud of the result. It is a strategic project that will contribute to the energy security of Turkey and Europe, improving the lives of millions of people, " Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez said.

He called TurkStream one of the most important projects that will help to avoid the risks of gas transportation.

The TurkStream project involves the construction of a gas pipeline consisting of two lines with a capacity of 15.75 billion cubic meters each, the first - for the supply of Russian gas to Turkish consumers, and the second for the supply of countries from South and Southeast Europe.