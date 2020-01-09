Bulgaria’s Consultative Council convened by President Radev with 5 Recommendations on Middle East Crisis

Bulgaria’s Consultative Council on National Security on January 9 was convened by President Rumen Radev over the escalated tensions in the Middle East. After the meeting, President Rumen Radev said that Council members had agreed on the position that the escalation of the crisis was endangering peace, not only regionally but also globally. The Council considers that the countries should avoid any action leading to escalation, while making further efforts to conduct effective dialogue and to find a peaceful solution to the situation through diplomatic means, BNT reported.

The meeting agreed on five recommendations in response to the current crisis in the Middle East.

First, maintaining a national position emphasising the need to de-escalate tensions and resolve the Middle East crisis through diplomatic means.

Bulgaria’s security services should constantly monitor the situation and analyze all processes with the potential to generate risks and threats to national security.

Third, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should maintain the capacity for constant contact with Bulgarian citizens in the tension zones, updating recommendations to ensure their security, as required.

The Ministry of Defence should take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of Bulgarian military personnel participating in missions and operations abroad.

Should the situation change, additional measures to protect Bulgaria’s population and critical infrastructure should be taken.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, cabinet ministers, Defence Chief General Andrei Botsev, State Agency for National Security head Dimitar Georgiev and leaders of parties represented in Parliament.