World Bank Raised Economic Growth Projections for Bulgaria
Finance
In a report, published last night, the World Bank raises the 2018 economic growth forecast of Bulgaria from 3 to 3.6 percent, BNR reported.
For this and for next year, the World Bank is also raising its forecast – a 3 percent growth rate for 2020, and 3.1 percent for 2021. In June last year its growth forecast was 2.8 percent for both years.
