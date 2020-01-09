World Bank Raised Economic Growth Projections for Bulgaria

Business » FINANCE | January 9, 2020, Thursday // 17:41| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: World Bank Raised Economic Growth Projections for Bulgaria www.pixabay.com

In a report, published last night, the World Bank raises the 2018 economic growth forecast of Bulgaria from 3 to 3.6 percent, BNR reported.

For this and for next year, the World Bank is also raising its forecast – a 3 percent growth rate for 2020, and 3.1 percent for 2021. In June last year its growth forecast was 2.8 percent for both years. 

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: World Bank, Bulgaria, economic growth, projections
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria