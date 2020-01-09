Premature Deaths Attributed to Pollution: Serbia Ranks First in Europe

Society » HEALTH | January 9, 2020, Thursday // 17:26| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Premature Deaths Attributed to Pollution: Serbia Ranks First in Europe www.pixabay.com

Serbia ranks first in Europe in terms of the harmful effects of pollution, mainly from polluted air and the ninth worldwide, according to the results of a detailed study by the Global Alliance for Health and Pollution (GAHP).

In Serbia, an average of 175 people die prematurely as a result of the pollution they are exposed to, according to a study published in Blitz.

The head of the intervention department at the City Institute for Pulmonary Diseases and Tuberculosis, told Blitz that Tuesday's pollution levels in New Belgrade were incompatible with life.

According to him, authorities should stop traffic in this so polluted part of the city.

According to a 2017 GAHP poll, 12 337 deaths in Serbia were attributed to pollution. Of them - 9 902 due to deadly air pollution, 1 366 due to lead pollution and 37 due to water pollution.

Chad, Central African Republic, North Korea, Niger, Madagascar, Papua New Guinea, South Sudan and Somalia are ahead of Serbia, which is followed by India.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Serbia, europe, pollution, air pollution, Global Alliance for Health and Pollution (GAHP)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria