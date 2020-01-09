Greece Announces International Tender for 10 Ports

In 2020, Greece will announce an international tender for the operation of 10 major regional ports. This was stated by Minister of Shipping and Island Policy Giannis Plakiotakis at a meeting with representatives of the Greece's Association of Cruise Ship Owners.

Changes to port management will be introduced in 2020, as the existing model does not allow the operating at full capacity of each of them. The tender will be announced for 10 major ports, including ports that work with cruise ships.

The Minister also announced the creation of a national cruise strategy.

According to the Greek Ports Association, 2019 was the most successful year for cruise trips in Greece. The ports of the country were visited by 3 899 ships and more than 5.5 million tourists.

The number of guests visiting Greece by ship increased by 15.64%, the association reported.

