China's Investments in North America and Europe with a Record Decline in 2019

China's investments in North America and Europe report their lowest levels in the last 9 years, according to a new report by Baker McKenzie, a global law firm and the independent consultancy company Rhodium

Chinese investors have negotiated deals worth $ 19 billion in North America and Europe for the past year, the lowest level since 2010 and an 80% decline from 2017, when the investments reached the amount of $ 107 billion.

China's investment dropped by 27%, to $ 5.5 billion in 2019, in the North American region and by 40% in Europe.

The decline in China's overseas investment is due to several factors, including restrictions on investing abroad, strengthening controls by regulators in the US and Europe, slower growth, and geopolitical problems, the report said.