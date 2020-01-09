Top 9 Most Valuable Digital Products Brands in China

Bulgaria: Top 9 Most Valuable Digital Products Brands in China

The Chinese telecommunications leader Huawei topped the list of most valuable digital products brands in China for 2019 once again.

The company's brand is valued at 125 billion yuan ($ 17.8 billion), up 14% year-on-year. Xiaomi and Honor smartphone producers are ranked "second and third respectively"

The list published by the Hurun Research Institute in December.

The headquarters of six of the brands in the list are located in the southern Guangdong province. 

The other brands in the list are as follows:

9. Tsinghua Tongfang

8. Wall Computer

7. Lenovo

6. VIVO

5. DJI

4. OPPO

3. Honor

2. Xiaomi

1. Huawei.

