Bulgaria: Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny with a Rise in Daily Temperatures

It will be mostly sunny today, with scattered high clouds.

A light west wind will blow. The daily temperatures will rise, reaching maximums between 5C and 10C, in Sofia around 5C. Atmospheric pressure will drop during the day, but will remain higher than the average for the month.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

