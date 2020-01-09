Dead Child was Found in the Landing Gear of an Airplane at an Airport in Paris

About 10 year-old child was found dead at a Paris airport in the landing gear of an Air France plane. The plane arrived from the city of Abidjan in Côte d’Ivoire, a source close to the investigation said.

Air France's Boeing 777 took off from Abidjan on Tuesday night and landed at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport early in the morning.

The BBC reported that the National Gendarmerie said the child was of "African origin" but was not yet identified.

Air France expressed its "deepest sympathy and compassion at this human tragedy", ABC reported.

