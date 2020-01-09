Dead Child was Found in the Landing Gear of an Airplane at an Airport in Paris
About 10 year-old child was found dead at a Paris airport in the landing gear of an Air France plane. The plane arrived from the city of Abidjan in Côte d’Ivoire, a source close to the investigation said.
Air France's Boeing 777 took off from Abidjan on Tuesday night and landed at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport early in the morning.
The BBC reported that the National Gendarmerie said the child was of "African origin" but was not yet identified.
Air France expressed its "deepest sympathy and compassion at this human tragedy", ABC reported.
- » Bulgarian Arrested for Murdering an Elderly Woman with Marmalade Jar in Italy
- » 13-Year-Old Girl Died after Giving Birth to her Father’s Child
- » The Dismembered Body of an 83-Year-Old Frenchwoman was Discovered in her own Freezer
- » Turkey Arrested Syrians Preparing a Terrorist Attack for New Year's Eve
- » Seven Arrested after a Massacre in Mexico
- » Car Bomb Exploded and Killed More than 90 People in Somalia