PM Borissov Hopes that Bulgarians will be able to Travel to the US without Visa within a Year and a Half

In February or March, the Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs will visit Bulgaria to discuss the issue of The Visa Waiver Program with the United States. This was made clear during the meeting between Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and US Ambassador Herro Mustafa.

This morning they opened the first session of the Bulgaria-US Strategic Dialogue with the with the participation of an American delegation.

Borisosv expressed hope that the issue of visas would be resolved within a year or so.

"So far, the Bulgarian side has asked the question. For the first time, the issue of visa waivers was raised by President Trump. Borissov said.

Last year, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva and U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary Matthew Boyse discussed in Sofia the strategic partnership with the United States.

Minister Zaharieva reaffirmed the country's desire to continue constructive cooperation in the spirit of the agreements reached during Prime Minister Boyko Borissov's visit to Washington in November. Important priorities in bilateral relations for Bulgaria remain inclusion in the US Visa Waiver Program, as well as support for the start of negotiations for Bulgaria's membership in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Zaharieva added.