Japanese Billionaire Gives Away $ 9 Million in Social Experiment

Japan's billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is giving away $ 9 million to his Twitter followers to see if the money will make them happier, Reuters reported.

He describes his initiative as a "social experiment".

Maezawa will give one million yen ($ 9,000) to 1,000 of his followers. They will be randomly selected from those who retweeted a Jan. 1 post.

"It's a serious social experiment," said Maezawa on YouTube, adding he hopes to attract interest from academics and economists.

The billionaire, who will be the first private passenger to fly around the moon with Elon Musk's SpaceX, is known for his large purchases of art and sports cars, but also for his tendency to think of ideas like a world without money. He tied the giveaway to the idea of basic income, or the theory of providing a periodic no-strings-attached payment to all citizens, that has gained traction in some political circles, Business Insider reported.