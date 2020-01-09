Ferry Services in Greece will Go up by up to 10 Percent

Business » TOURISM | January 9, 2020, Thursday // 08:22| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Ferry Services in Greece will Go up by up to 10 Percent www.pixabay.com

Greece's ferry companies are preparing to raise prices after a new requirement to use fuel with 7 times lower sulfur content for their ships (from 3.5% to 0.5%) entered into force on January 1st.

This is a regulation of the International Maritime Organization and is aimed at reducing air pollution.

Greek companies say this will increase their operating costs by up to 25%, Kathimerini reports. Their owners do not rule out the possibility to raise the ticket prices by between 7 and 10 percent in the coming days or weeks.

 

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: ferry, greece, fuel, increase, prices, International Maritime Organization, air pollution
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria