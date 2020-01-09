Ferry Services in Greece will Go up by up to 10 Percent
Greece's ferry companies are preparing to raise prices after a new requirement to use fuel with 7 times lower sulfur content for their ships (from 3.5% to 0.5%) entered into force on January 1st.
This is a regulation of the International Maritime Organization and is aimed at reducing air pollution.
Greek companies say this will increase their operating costs by up to 25%, Kathimerini reports. Their owners do not rule out the possibility to raise the ticket prices by between 7 and 10 percent in the coming days or weeks.
