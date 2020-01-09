BSMEPA and the International Network for Small and Medium Enterprises with a Series of Webinars for Business Development

Executive Agency for Promotion of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and INSME International Network for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises will launch a series of online training seminars with foreign companies' speakers who will present international business experience.

This was announced after a meeting between BSMEPA Executive Director Boyko Takov and INSME President Sergio Arzeni.

The topics of the online events, which will be included in the SMEs series, will be integrated into a comprehensive program for SMEs to receive in-depth knowledge of business processes and management.

During his visit to the BSMEPA building, Arzeni expressed his desire to support the initiative of BSMEPA and partners Export Hub Bulgaria by contacting the EBRD and INSME members.

In the course of the meeting, the two sides united the idea of organizing a conference in Bulgaria, during which the topical issues related to business development will be discussed.

The BSMEPA Executive Director said that the institution he manages has already taken steps to become a member of the international network based in Rome, Italy, adding that the experience of INSME will be extremely helpful to the Agency's activities.

INSME is Europe's leading small and medium-sized business support organization, operating for over 20 years. The network connects and supports 64 organizations from nearly 30 countries. The main aim is to unite government institutions, entrepreneurs, researchers and business support organizations, at the international level, to jointly promote the innovative and technological development of small and medium business worldwide.