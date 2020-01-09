Avalanche Killed Two People and Injured Three others in the United States

Society » INCIDENTS | January 9, 2020, Thursday // 08:09| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Avalanche Killed Two People and Injured Three others in the United States www.pixabay.com

Two people were killed and three others were injured after being caught in an avalanche at a ski resort in Idaho.

Rescue operations continued throughout the day. According to local media, one of the dead was found under a three-meter layer of snow, according to BGNES.

The second victim was found shortly after sunset. The man was still alive but died after being taken to hospital.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Avalanche, ski resort, US, Idaho, killed, injured
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria