Avalanche Killed Two People and Injured Three others in the United States
Two people were killed and three others were injured after being caught in an avalanche at a ski resort in Idaho.
Rescue operations continued throughout the day. According to local media, one of the dead was found under a three-meter layer of snow, according to BGNES.
The second victim was found shortly after sunset. The man was still alive but died after being taken to hospital.
