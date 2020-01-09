Carlos Ghosn: Nissan Loses $ 40 Million Every Day since my Arrest

Fugitive car mogul Carlos Ghosn vowed to clear his name in his first public appearance after leaving Japan illegally.

"I'm here to clear my name," he said at a news conference in Beirut, where he arrived nearly two weeks ago. He fled Japan, where he is facing trial for financial misconduct.

"The allegations against me are unfounded," Gon said, quoted by AFP. Gon says he faces a five-year sentence in Japan and that he was no longer willing to be "held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system".

"I have not fled justice -- I have escaped injustice and political persecution," Ghosn said in a statement on December 31.

In a statement, he said Nissan was losing $ 40 million a day after his arrest in 2018.